Stop the lies and use power to serve the people - Dilith tells govt.

The government should focus on using its powers to serve the people instead of propagating lies continuously, the leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, MP Dilith Jayaweera said in Parliament.

The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ leader said the government has underestimated the awareness and the knowledge level of the people and therefore continues to lie about the state of the country’s economy on every platform.

He said the country’s poor are becoming poorer and those who are suffering have given a clear message to the incumbent government led by the National People’s Power at the Local Government election.

MP Jayaweera alleged that out of the 17 million eligible voters in the country, around 12 million have not cast their vote to the government.

Accordingly, nearly 70% of the voters are not backing the current NPP-led government, MP Dilith Jayaweera claimed.

He said therefore the government should understand the clear message given by the people and start focusing on addressing pressing issues such as the economy and security and also the challenges to the country’s culture and heritage.

MP Dilith Jayaweera also stated that he is focused on changing the political culture of the country and is willing to extend his support to progressive initiatives of the present administration.