Deshabandhu Tennakoon summoned before inquiry committee

May 8, 2025   06:16 pm

Suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandhu Tennakoon has been informed to appear before the ‘Committee of Inquiry appointed to inquire and report its findings on Tennakoon in respect of acts of gross abuse of power’, on May 19, 2025. 

The committee has met in the Parliament premises on several occasions as of now, and accordingly, for the first time, IGP Deshabandhu Tennakoon has been informed by the committee, to appear before the said, for future investigations, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.

