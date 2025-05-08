Deadline extended for senior citizens to apply for income tax refunds

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has announced an extension of the deadline for senior citizens to submit applications for quarterly income tax refunds for the assessment year 2023/2024.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner General of Inland Revenue, the decision was made in response to the significant number of requests received from elderly taxpayers. The deadline, previously set under Circular No. SEC/2023/E/06 dated September 25, 2023, has now been extended to June 30, 2025.

The IRD further informed that senior citizens can obtain assistance and submit their refund applications every Wednesday between 8.30 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. at their respective regional offices. If Wednesday is a public holiday, services will be available on the following Thursday. Visitors are advised to arrive before 4.15 p.m. to ensure adequate processing time.

The department urged eligible senior citizens to take advantage of the extended period and file their refund claims within the new deadline.

For more information, taxpayers are encouraged to contact their nearest IRD regional office.