Deadline extended for senior citizens to apply for income tax refunds

Deadline extended for senior citizens to apply for income tax refunds

May 8, 2025   07:03 pm

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has announced an extension of the deadline for senior citizens to submit applications for quarterly income tax refunds for the assessment year 2023/2024.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner General of Inland Revenue, the decision was made in response to the significant number of requests received from elderly taxpayers. The deadline, previously set under Circular No. SEC/2023/E/06 dated September 25, 2023, has now been extended to June 30, 2025.

The IRD further informed that senior citizens can obtain assistance and submit their refund applications every Wednesday between 8.30 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. at their respective regional offices. If Wednesday is a public holiday, services will be available on the following Thursday. Visitors are advised to arrive before 4.15 p.m. to ensure adequate processing time.

The department urged eligible senior citizens to take advantage of the extended period and file their refund claims within the new deadline.

For more information, taxpayers are encouraged to contact their nearest IRD regional office.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

SJB celebrates election victories despite NPP winning most LG institutions (English)

SJB celebrates election victories despite NPP winning most LG institutions (English)

'LG Polls victory a massive advantage in changing Sri Lanka's political culture' Tilvin Silva (English)

'LG Polls victory a massive advantage in changing Sri Lanka's political culture' Tilvin Silva (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm