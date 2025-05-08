No formal complaint filed yet over alleged sexual assault on schoolgirl: Minister

Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj says that she has requested the parents of the Grade 10 student—who reportedly died by suicide following an alleged sexual assault by a teacher—to file a formal complaint with the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA), and that the complaint has not been filed as of yet.

The Minister’s comments came in response to allegations made by MP Mano Ganesan, who questioned whether government action had been delayed because the owner of the tuition center—where the student was allegedly verbally abused again after the incident—is affiliated with the National People’s Power (NPP).

Commenting further, Paulraj noted: “We have obtained a JMO [Judicial Medical Officer] report on this alleged incident of sexual assault to the girl in question. I asked the parents of that child to make a formal complaint with the National Child Protection Authority. I even asked them to come and meet me with a petition, but they have not come forward so far.”

“Justice cannot be served through social media”, she added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has called for an explanation from the school principal over the incident.

Issuing a statement regarding the matter, the Education Ministry said the teacher in question has been transferred while disciplinary action will be taken based on investigations conducted by police.

Earlier today, a group of parents and students staged a protest opposite the school in Bambalapitiya over the incident. Protesters alleged that a teacher of the school had sexually assaulted the student which prompted the girl to commit suicide.