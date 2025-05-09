Showers expected in most places after 1 pm today

Showers expected in most places after 1 pm today

May 9, 2025   06:09 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 p.m. today (09), the Department of Meteorology says.

In its latest forecast, the department said that showers may occur in Western province and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.   

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northern and North-central provinces, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.   

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga meets Sri Lankan President in Colombo (English)

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga meets Sri Lankan President in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka to invite investors to explore and produce petroleum and natural gas in Mannar (English)

Sri Lanka to invite investors to explore and produce petroleum and natural gas in Mannar (English)

No one will be allowed to use Sri Lanka's airspace or land to attack another country (English)

No one will be allowed to use Sri Lanka's airspace or land to attack another country (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)