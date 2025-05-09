Showers expected in most places after 1 pm today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island after 1.00 p.m. today (09), the Department of Meteorology says.

In its latest forecast, the department said that showers may occur in Western province and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northern and North-central provinces, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.