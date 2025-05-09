SriLankan Cargo, the air freight arm of SriLankan Airlines, has become South Asia’s first airline cargo division to secure the prestigious CEIV Lithium Batteries Certification (Center of Excellence for Independent Validators – Lithium Batteries) from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), joining an elite group of global carriers and service providers to hold this coveted distinction.

The certification, granted following a comprehensive and rigorous audit, stands as a testament to SriLankan Cargo’s operational excellence in handling all categories of cargo, including sensitive lithium and sodium-ion battery shipments.

Chaminda Perera, Head of Cargo at SriLankan Airlines, commented on the achievement, stating, “This certification marks a significant milestone for SriLankan Cargo, highlighting our ability to safely handle lithium and sodium-ion battery shipments, as well as battery-powered equipment. It also removes operational barriers in the air transport of these products, allowing us to capitalise on the growing e-commerce sector and unlock new revenue opportunities.”

Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo, said, "As global shipments of lithium batteries continue to rise, ensuring their safe and efficient transport is more important than ever. IATA’s CEIV Lithium Batteries program was created to enhance industry standards, promote best practices, and ensure compliance with regulations throughout the supply chain. We applaud SriLankan Cargo for achieving CEIV Lithium Battery certification. This milestone reinforces SriLankan Cargo’s commitment to excellence in lithium battery transportation, giving customers even greater confidence in their service."

The audit for the certification covered all aspects of the air freight lifecycle, including SriLankan Cargo’s quality and safety management systems, personnel, training processes, documentation, infrastructure and equipment, customer management and operations, demonstrating that SriLankan Cargo is in top form to handle and transport lithium and sodium-ion batteries securely and safely.

The certification reinforces SriLankan Cargo’s credibility with shippers and logistics partners by assuring them of compliant, efficient handling of lithium and sodium-ion battery shipments. It also positions SriLankan Cargo more competitively in the global supply chain for these batteries and battery-powered products, an ecosystem founded on rigorous standards, best practices and mutual trust among stakeholders. Such batteries are widely used to power a range of products from mobile phones and power tools to remote-control devices, travel accessories and toys.

The achievement is also expected to support Sri Lanka’s import and export sectors, while enabling SriLankan Cargo to enhance revenue and efficiency, made possible by the improved workforce expertise and collaboration resulting from the certification.

SriLankan Cargo has been providing connectivity for shipments across the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Far East and Australia, with an online network of over 30 destinations in 21 countries and an offline network that extends to hundreds more global cities. Leveraging on road and partner networks, SriLankan Cargo is able to provide customers the flexibility to move cargo beyond the points which SriLankan Airlines directly serves.