Helicopter crashes into Maduru Oya Reservoir

A Bell 212 Helicopter belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir this morning (09), the SLAF confirmed.

The SLAF spokesperson stated that the accident occurred during a demonstration at a passing-out ceremony of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Meanwhile, it was reported that 12 individuals, including the two pilots, were onboard the helicopter at the time of the incident.

Both pilots have reportedly ejected safely and have been rescued while there is currently no further information regarding the other individuals who were onboard, he said