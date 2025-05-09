Helicopter crashes into Maduru Oya Reservoir

Helicopter crashes into Maduru Oya Reservoir

May 9, 2025   09:03 am

A Bell 212 Helicopter belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir this morning (09), the SLAF confirmed.

The SLAF spokesperson stated that the accident occurred during a demonstration at a passing-out ceremony of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Meanwhile, it was reported that 12 individuals, including the two pilots, were onboard the helicopter at the time of the incident.

Both pilots have reportedly ejected safely and have been rescued while there is currently no further information regarding the other individuals who were onboard, he said

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga meets Sri Lankan President in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka to invite investors to explore and produce petroleum and natural gas in Mannar (English)

No one will be allowed to use Sri Lanka's airspace or land to attack another country (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

