Special train services for long weekend and Vesak festival

Special train services for long weekend and Vesak festival

May 9, 2025   09:17 am

Sri Lanka Railways has taken steps to add special train services into operation starting today (May 9) to accommodate increased passenger demand during the long weekend and the state Vesak festival.

These special train services will operate along two major routes—between Colombo Fort and Badulla, and Colombo Fort and Kankesanthurai.

According to the department, the additional services will be in operation from May 9 to May 13, providing greater convenience for holiday and festival commuters.

The special train schedule is as follows;

Special train 01: Vesak Night Special 
Colombo Fort to Badulla – operates on 2025.05.09 and 13
Departure (from Colombo Fort) at 07.30 p.m.

Special train 02: Vesak Night Special
Badulla to Colombo Fort - operates on 2025.05.09 and 13
Departure (from Badulla) at 05.50 p.m.

Special train 03: Vesak Morning Special
Colombo Fort to Badulla – operates on 2025.05.10 and 12
Departure (from Colombo Fort) at 08.55 a.m.

Special train 04: Vesak Morning Special
Badulla to Colombo Fort - operates on 2025.05.11 and 13
Departure (from Badulla) at 07.05 a.m.

Special train no.4021: Intercity Express
Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai – operates on 2025.05.09, 12 and 13
Departure (from Colombo Fort) at 05.30 a.m.

Special train no.4022: Intercity Express
Kankesanthurai to Colombo Fort - operates on 2025.05.09, 12 and 13
Departure (from Kankesanthurai) at 13.50 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga meets Sri Lankan President in Colombo (English)

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga meets Sri Lankan President in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka to invite investors to explore and produce petroleum and natural gas in Mannar (English)

Sri Lanka to invite investors to explore and produce petroleum and natural gas in Mannar (English)

No one will be allowed to use Sri Lanka's airspace or land to attack another country (English)

No one will be allowed to use Sri Lanka's airspace or land to attack another country (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)