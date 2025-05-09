Special train services for long weekend and Vesak festival

Sri Lanka Railways has taken steps to add special train services into operation starting today (May 9) to accommodate increased passenger demand during the long weekend and the state Vesak festival.

These special train services will operate along two major routes—between Colombo Fort and Badulla, and Colombo Fort and Kankesanthurai.

According to the department, the additional services will be in operation from May 9 to May 13, providing greater convenience for holiday and festival commuters.

The special train schedule is as follows;

Special train 01: Vesak Night Special

Colombo Fort to Badulla – operates on 2025.05.09 and 13

Departure (from Colombo Fort) at 07.30 p.m.

Special train 02: Vesak Night Special

Badulla to Colombo Fort - operates on 2025.05.09 and 13

Departure (from Badulla) at 05.50 p.m.

Special train 03: Vesak Morning Special

Colombo Fort to Badulla – operates on 2025.05.10 and 12

Departure (from Colombo Fort) at 08.55 a.m.

Special train 04: Vesak Morning Special

Badulla to Colombo Fort - operates on 2025.05.11 and 13

Departure (from Badulla) at 07.05 a.m.

Special train no.4021: Intercity Express

Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai – operates on 2025.05.09, 12 and 13

Departure (from Colombo Fort) at 05.30 a.m.

Special train no.4022: Intercity Express

Kankesanthurai to Colombo Fort - operates on 2025.05.09, 12 and 13

Departure (from Kankesanthurai) at 13.50 p.m.