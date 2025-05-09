Sri Lankan President congratulates Pope Leo XIV

Sri Lankan President congratulates Pope Leo XIV

May 9, 2025   10:27 am

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has congratulated His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Dissanayake said: “Your role carries great responsibility and I wish you strength and wisdom as you guide the faithful. May your leadership bring hope and inspiration to people around the world. Warm regards from Sri Lanka.”

Cardinal Robert Prevost, a missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church on Thursday (08).

Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV. Cardinal Robert Prevost OSA has been elected the 267th Pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

The American cardinal is considered a balanced moderate known for his solid judgement and his capacity to listen.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga meets Sri Lankan President in Colombo (English)

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga meets Sri Lankan President in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka to invite investors to explore and produce petroleum and natural gas in Mannar (English)

Sri Lanka to invite investors to explore and produce petroleum and natural gas in Mannar (English)

No one will be allowed to use Sri Lanka's airspace or land to attack another country (English)

No one will be allowed to use Sri Lanka's airspace or land to attack another country (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

'Votes obtained by NPP in North and East convey a serious message' - UNP Chairman (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)

All LG bodies must be established before June 2, says IRES Executive Director (English)