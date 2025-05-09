Sri Lankan President congratulates Pope Leo XIV

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has congratulated His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Dissanayake said: “Your role carries great responsibility and I wish you strength and wisdom as you guide the faithful. May your leadership bring hope and inspiration to people around the world. Warm regards from Sri Lanka.”

Cardinal Robert Prevost, a missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church on Thursday (08).

Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV. Cardinal Robert Prevost OSA has been elected the 267th Pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

The American cardinal is considered a balanced moderate known for his solid judgement and his capacity to listen.