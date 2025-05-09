Helicopter crash: Death toll climbs to six

Helicopter crash: Death toll climbs to six

May 9, 2025   11:13 am

Five of the 12 individuals who were onboard the Bell 212 helicopter which crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir and were hospitalized in critical condition, have been pronounced dead following admission to the hospital.

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) confirmed that all deceased persons are armed forces personnel, and includes three Special Forces (SF) personnel and two Sri Lanka Air Force Helicopter Gunmen.

Meanwhile, the remaining seven individuals, also tri-forces personnel, who sustained injuries during the incident, are currently receiving treatment at hospital, the SLAF said.

A Bell 212 Helicopter belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir this morning (09). The SLAF spokesperson stated that the accident occurred during a demonstration at a passing-out ceremony of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

UPDATE: Another Special Forces (SF) soldier who was onboard the Bell 212 Helicopter belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) that crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir this morning, has succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital, according to SLAF.

This brings the death toll from the fatal accident to six, while 6 other armed forces personnel, who sustained injuries in the incident, are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

 

