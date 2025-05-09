More details revealed on SLAF helicopter crash in Maduru Oya

More details revealed on SLAF helicopter crash in Maduru Oya

May 9, 2025   01:26 pm

A Bell 212 helicopter belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) crashed into the Maduru Oya reservoir this morning (May 9), claiming the lives of six personnel from the Sri Lanka Army and Air Force.

The SLAF stated that the aircraft was attempting an emergency landing when the accident occurred. At the time, 12 personnel were on board—six from the Army and six from the Air Force, including the two pilots.

The helicopter, assigned to the No. 7 Squadron of the SLAF, had taken off from the Hingurakgoda Air Force Base approximately at 06.44 a.m. Its mission was to transport soldiers for a demonstration at the passing out parade of the Special Forces at the Maduru Oya Army Training School.

According to the SLAF, six Army personnel boarded the helicopter at around 07.08 a.m. in the Maduru Oya area. Shortly after, the aircraft encountered a technical issue, prompting the pilots to initiate an emergency landing. The helicopter subsequently crashed into the Maduru Oya reservoir.

Rescue operations were immediately launched by Air Force and Army personnel. All 12 individuals were initially rescued and admitted to the Aralaganwila Regional Hospital. Eight were later transferred to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital for further treatment.

Despite medical efforts, six soldiers succumbed to their injuries. The deceased include four Army Special Forces personnel and two members of the Air Force.

Air Force Commander Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe has appointed a nine-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the crash.

