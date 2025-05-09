Bomb scar at Russian Embassy: German woman arrested and questioned

May 9, 2025   01:57 pm

A German national woman has been arrested by the Cinnamon Gardens Police in connection with the recent suspicious incident involving a laptop left near the Russian Embassy in Colombo.

Police said the woman was taken into custody after the unattended device raised security concerns and a bomb scar at the Russian Embassy in Colombo. 

Investigators recorded her statement for over a five-hour period with the assistance of an interpreter.

However, the suspect reportedly refused to provide the password to unlock the laptop, hampering police efforts to examine its contents.

Further investigations have revealed that the woman had allegedly made preparations to flee to China, raising further suspicions about her intentions.

