Bangladesh to adopt Sri Lankan model for dengue elimination - report

Bangladesh is set to implement the Sri Lankan model to combat and eliminate dengue, according to Bangladeshi media reports.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh made the decision during a recent meeting with relevant stakeholders to outline strategies for addressing the ongoing dengue outbreak, according to a press release issued by the Press Information Department (PID) on Thursday (8 May).

Under the new plan, dengue testing kits will be procured using administrative budgets, and healthcare workers will receive specialised training for dengue treatment and prevention.

A coordination team-comprising local leaders, religious figures, NGOs, BNCC cadets, and youth volunteers-will be formed to conduct awareness campaigns across communities, said the press release.

Additionally, control rooms have been established at local government levels, and mobile courts are actively operating in the field to support prevention efforts, the report said.

Source: The Business Standard

--Agencies