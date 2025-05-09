All liquor stores, meat shops, casinos closed 3 days for Vesak

All liquor stores, meat shops, casinos closed 3 days for Vesak

May 9, 2025   04:45 pm

The Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs announced that all meat selling outlets, including supermarket counters, slaughter houses, betting centres, casinos and liquor serving or selling outlets have been informed to remain closed on May 12, 13 and 14. 

The Government Information Department reports that a National Vesak Week has been declared from May 10 to May 16, as decided by the Cabinet of Ministers, while the relevant circular has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Therefore, all animal slaughter houses, meat selling outlets, including supermarket counters, betting centres, casinos, night clubs and liquor serving or selling outlets have been notified to remain closed on May 12, 13 and 14.

