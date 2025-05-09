Teacher accused of molesting Kotahena schoolgirl sent on compulsory leave

The Ministry of Education says that the teacher allegedly involved in the incident of molesting the schoolgirl from Kotahena has been sent on compulsory leave after receiving a police ‘B report’.

The Secretary to the Education Ministry, Nalaka Kaluwewa, states that steps have also been taken to hold an internal inquiry into the incident.

Accordingly, the teacher involved in the incident will be placed on compulsory leave in accordance with Section 27:9 of Chapter XLVIII, Part II of the Establishments Code.

The Ministry also states that a preliminary investigation into the incident is currently underway, and that formal disciplinary action will be taken as soon as the report is received.

Furthermore, the Ministry has launched an internal investigation to determine whether any parties neglected their duties and responsibilities in connection with the entire incident.

On May 8, a group of parents and students staged a protest opposite the school in Bambalapitiya alleging that a teacher had sexually assaulted the student, which led to the girl’s death by suicide.

In this regard, the Ministry of Education had called for an explanation from the school’s principal.

In a previous statement, the Ministry had said that the teacher in question was transferred, and disciplinary action will be taken based on the investigations conducted by the police.

On the same day, Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savithri Paulraj, stated that she had requested the parents of the Grade 10 student—who reportedly died by suicide following the alleged sexual assault by a teacher—to file a formal complaint with the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA). However, she noted that the complaint had not been filed as of yet.

The Minister’s comments came in response to allegations made by MP Mano Ganesan, who questioned whether government action had been delayed because the owner of the tuition center—where the student was allegedly verbally abused again after the incident—is affiliated with the National People’s Power (NPP).