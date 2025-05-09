French Navy Ship Beautemps-Beaupré arrives in Colombo

French Navy Ship Beautemps-Beaupré arrives in Colombo

May 9, 2025   09:19 pm

The French Navy Ship ‘Beautemps-Beaupré’ arrived at the Port of Colombo on a goodwill visit today (09 May 25). 

The Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the visiting ship in compliance with time-honoured naval traditions, it said in a statement.
   
The 80.65m long ‘Beautemps-Beaupré’ is a Hydrographic Vessel commanded by Commander Bertheau Dimitri and she is manned by 58 crew members, the SLN added.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer and a group of crew members of the ship are scheduled to call on senior officers of the Sri Lanka National Hydrographic Office (SLNHO) to discuss key hydrographic matters of bilateral importance. 

During the stay in the island, crew members of the ship will explore some tourist attractions within the country and the ship is scheduled to set sail from Colombo on 13 May, according to Sri Lanka Navy.

