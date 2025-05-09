Minister Nalinda elected President of Sri Lanka-India Parliamentary Friendship Association

Minister of Health and Mass Media and Chief Government Whip Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has been elected as the President of the Sri Lanka - India Parliamentary Friendship Association for the Tenth Parliament, the Department of Communications of Parliament said.

The revival meeting of the Friendship Association was held on May 08, 2025 in Parliament under the patronage of the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honor. The event was also attended by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Rizvie Salih, the Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament, and the Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

At the meeting, Member of Parliament Dr. Kavinda Jayawardhana was elected as the Secretary of the Sri Lanka - India Parliamentary Friendship Association, the statement added.

During the meeting, representatives from both Sri Lanka and India highlighted the deep-rooted and enduring relationship between the two nations, spanning centuries. They emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation through exchange programs and sustained dialogue, according to the statement.

The Speaker expressed appreciation for India’s steadfast support during Sri Lanka’s most challenging times. He also highlighted the recent state visit of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India as a key milestone that has opened new avenues for bilateral collaboration.

He also expressed his gratitude for organizing the upcoming Capacity Building Programme for newly elected Members of Parliament of Sri Lanka, to be conducted by the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training of India later this month, it added.

Addressing the gathering, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, recalled the successful visit of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka and reaffirmed India’s commitment to support Sri Lanka across multiple sectors as a close and trusted neighbor.

In his speech, the newly elected President Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa emphasized the vital role of the Friendship Association as a bridge between the two Parliaments and expressed confidence in fostering meaningful engagement to deepen the already strong ties between Sri Lanka and India, it said.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Secretary of the Friendship Association he Dr. Kavinda Jayawardhana conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to India for its enduring friendship and reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to continued cooperation.