Evening showers expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara and Batticaloa district after 1.00 p.m. today (10), the Department of Meteorology says.

In its latest forecast, the department stated that showers may occur in Western province and in Puttalam, Galle, Matara and Rathnapura districts in the morning too.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning, according to the Met Department.