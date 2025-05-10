National Vesak Week begins today

National Vesak Week begins today

May 10, 2025   08:04 am

Sri Lanka marks the beginning of National Vesak Week today (10), commemorating the 2,569th ‘Sambuddha Jayanthi’ (Sambudhu Themagula).

The week-long observance, which celebrates the birth, enlightenment, and passing away of Lord Buddha, will continue until May 16.

This year’s State Vesak Festival will be held in the Nuwara Eliya District, with events commencing today. 

The festival is jointly organized by the All Ceylon Sasanarakshaka Mandalaya, the Presidential Secretariat, the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the Department of Buddhist Affairs, the Central Provincial Council, and the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat.

Held under the theme "Let’s associate with noble friends with good qualities," this year’s festival aims to foster spiritual development and communal harmony through religious observances, decorations, and community activities.

In conjunction with the festival, the second phase of the ‘Siam Lanka Dharma Yatra’, a spiritual pilgrimage that commenced in Bandarawela, is set to conclude in Nuwara Eliya today. This program is a joint initiative of the Nuwara Eliya and Badulla Sasanarakshaka Mandalayas.

Additionally, several pending temple development projects in the Nuwara Eliya District are scheduled to be launched during Vesak Week, with assistance from the Sri Lankan tri-forces.

Meanwhile, in view of the sacred observances, the Government Information Department announced that meat shops, slaughterhouses, liquor stores, casinos, clubs, and racebooks across the island will remain closed on May 12, 13, and 14. The sale of meat in supermarkets is also strictly prohibited during this period, in line with government regulations.

Vesak is the most significant religious festival for Buddhists in Sri Lanka and is marked by religious activities, the illumination of Vesak lanterns, and almsgiving events held throughout the country.

