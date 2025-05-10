Disaster loan limit for public employees increased to Rs 400,000

Disaster loan limit for public employees increased to Rs 400,000

May 10, 2025   10:38 am

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued a new circular introducing revised provisions for the disbursement of disaster loans to public sector employees.

Effective from May 1, 2025, the maximum disaster loan amount available to public servants has been increased from Rs. 250,000 to Rs. 400,000, in line with recent changes to public sector salaries.

According to the circular, which has been distributed to Secretaries of Ministries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, and Heads of Departments, the revision was made considering the increase in the minimum basic salary of public servants as proposed in the 2025 budget.

