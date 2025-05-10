Dhammika Dasanayake to resign as Secretary of Constitutional Council

May 10, 2025   02:57 pm

Former Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake has decided to resign from the position of Secretary of the Constitutional Council (CC).

He has reportedly informed the Constitutional Council that he will be resigning from the post of Secretary from the 15th of May due to personal reasons.

Accordingly, parliamentary sources said that the council has accepted his resignation.

Mr. Dasanayake, who served as the Secretary General of Parliament for over a decade, retired from that position on May 23, 2023.

However, he was later appointed as the Secretary of the Constitutional Council (CC) in the same year.

