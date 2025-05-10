Pakistan claims about India hitting Amritsar, Afghanistan false: Indian Foreign Secretary

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday said claims made by Pakistan on hitting several places in India were false and all accusations that New Delhi was attempting to hit Amritsar and Afghanistan were “ludicrous”.

Misri was speaking during a media briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched after the Pahalgam terror attack. He said, “Pakistan has attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign.”

Misri said Pakistan was making ludicrous claims about India firing missiles towards Amritsar. Its claim that Indian missiles had hit Afghanistan were also false, he said. “Totally frivolous allegation,” said Misri.

“Afghan people don’t need to be reminded about which country has, on multiple occasions in the last 1.5 years, targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan,” he added.

Misri said Pakistan’s false claims included the destruction of Indian S-400 system at Adampur, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, BrahMos base at Nagrota, artillery gun positions at Dehrangyari and Forward Ammunition Depot at Chandigarh.”India unequivocally rejects these false narratives being spread by Pakistan,” Misri said.Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, at the same briefing, showed today’s time-stamped images of Sirsa and Suratgarh saying, “The runways are intact”.

Pakistani claims continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation and propaganda, he said. “And on top of that, this is peddled by Pakistani state agencies. The claims that they have made about attacking and destroying various places, various military installations and facilities are completely false,” said Misri.

“Don’t be misled by the lies that are being peddled by the Pakistani State for obvious purposes. There is also, on its part, a consistent attempt to sow discord between communities in India,” he said.

Source: The Tribune India

--Agencies