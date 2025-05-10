Army hands over 40 acres of land to civilian owners in Jaffna

A total of 40.70 acres of land, divided into three separate plots, has been officially handed over to civilian ownership under a Land Releasing Programme conducted at the Jaffna District Secretariat.

According to Army Media, the release was carried out under the guidance of the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, following thorough tactical and technical evaluations.

The District Secretary of Jaffna, M. Pradeepan, and the Commander, Security Forces – Jaffna, Major General Y.A.B.M. Yahampath were present at the occasion, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The land release was carried out in response to longstanding appeals by affected landowners and was executed with full transparency and accountability, in accordance with established procedures, the Army Media added.