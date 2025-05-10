Customs seizes Rs. 68mn worth of narcotics concealed in sea cargo from Oman

May 10, 2025   05:24 pm

Customs officers attached to a warehouse in Wattala have intercepted a consignment containing a substantial quantity of illicit narcotics. The operation led to the detection of 2,697 kilograms of methamphetamine and 5 grams of cocaine concealed in a package originating from Oman, Sri Lanka Customs said in a statement.

The parcel, which arrived in Sri Lanka via sea cargo as part of a door-to-door delivery consignment, was addressed to a 66-year-old Sri Lankan woman residing in Balummahara, Mudungoda. Suspicion arose during routine inspection procedures at the warehouse, prompting a detailed examination of the package, Customs added.  
 
A 35-year-old male, identified as the authorized clearing agent who arrived to collect the consignment, was immediately taken into custody by Customs officers upon confirmation of the hidden narcotics.
Preliminary valuation estimates place the street value of the seized substances at approximately Rs. 68 million.
 
The arrested individual, along with the seized narcotics will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further legal proceedings.

