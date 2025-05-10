Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire,” amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other’s military installations.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Pakistan and India began trading blows after twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when terrorists opened fire at tourists in India’s Jammu and Kashmir territory.

Source: Reuters