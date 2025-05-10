Operations underway to recover helicopter that crashed into Maduru Oya Reservoir

Operations have commenced to recover the Bell 212 helicopter belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) that crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir yesterday (09), claiming the lives of six military personnel.

The helicopter crashed into the reservoir yesterday during an emergency landing attempt.

As a result of the accident, four Army Special Forces personnel and two members of the Air Force lost their lives.

The helicopter, belonging to No. 07 Squadron at SLAF Base Hingurakgoda, had taken off from the Hingurakgoda Air Force Base approximately at 06.46 a.m yesterday. Its mission was to transport soldiers for a demonstration at the passing out parade of the Special Forces at the Maduru Oya Army Training School.

According to the SLAF, six Army personnel boarded the helicopter at around 07.08 a.m. in the Maduru Oya area. Shortly after, the aircraft encountered a technical issue after takeoff for the Heli-Rappelling demonstration, prompting the pilots to initiate an emergency landing. The helicopter subsequently crashed into the Maduru Oya reservoir.

Rescue operations were immediately launched by Air Force and Army personnel. All 12 individuals were initially rescued and admitted to the Aralaganwila Regional Hospital.

Eight were later transferred to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital for further treatment. Subsequently six of them were pronounced dead.