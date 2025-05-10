Police probe underway to arrest Teacher Amma for allegedly assaulting youth

Police probe underway to arrest Teacher Amma for allegedly assaulting youth

May 10, 2025   07:20 pm

Police have launched an investigation to arrest the popular tutor Hyeshika Fernando, also known as ‘Teacher Amma’, for allegedly assaulting a young man.

It is reported that Hayeshika Fernando had kicked the young man’s testicles, after which he was admitted to the Negombo Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Hyeshika Fernando had fled the area, but her husband and her manager had been taken into custody by the Katana Police.

After being produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, the two suspects were ordered to be remanded until May 14.

The Magistrate has also instructed the Katana Police to carry out further investigations and to arrest and produce in court the main suspect in the case — the tutor Hyeshika Fernando, popularly known as ‘Teacher Amma’.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Heated exchanges in Sri Lanka's Parliament over death of Grade 10 student in Kotahena

Heated exchanges in Sri Lanka's Parliament over death of Grade 10 student in Kotahena

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after historic election as Pope Francis' successor (English)

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after historic election as Pope Francis' successor (English)

Teacher accused of molesting Kotahena schoolgirl sent on compulsory leave (English)

Teacher accused of molesting Kotahena schoolgirl sent on compulsory leave (English)

Second phase of auctioning Presidential Secretariat's luxury vehicles commences (English)

Second phase of auctioning Presidential Secretariat's luxury vehicles commences (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church