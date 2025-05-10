Police probe underway to arrest Teacher Amma for allegedly assaulting youth

Police have launched an investigation to arrest the popular tutor Hyeshika Fernando, also known as ‘Teacher Amma’, for allegedly assaulting a young man.

It is reported that Hayeshika Fernando had kicked the young man’s testicles, after which he was admitted to the Negombo Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Hyeshika Fernando had fled the area, but her husband and her manager had been taken into custody by the Katana Police.

After being produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, the two suspects were ordered to be remanded until May 14.

The Magistrate has also instructed the Katana Police to carry out further investigations and to arrest and produce in court the main suspect in the case — the tutor Hyeshika Fernando, popularly known as ‘Teacher Amma’.