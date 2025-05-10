PM instructs police to carry out a swift probe into death of Kotahena schoolgirl

PM instructs police to carry out a swift probe into death of Kotahena schoolgirl

May 10, 2025   07:33 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has instructed the Police to carry out a formal and swift investigation into the incident involving the schoolgirl who took her own life in Kotahena recently, allegedly after being sexually assaulted by a school teacher.

Instructions were given during a meeting held today (10) at the Office of the Prime Minister, chaired by Prime Minister Amarasuriya.

The parents of the child and the police teams investigating the incident also attended the meeting. 

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that investigations into incidents that occurred within the school premises and at a private tuition class should be conducted impartially, accurately, and urgently.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that the Ministry of Education is conducting an internal inquiry to determine whether the response process at the time the incident was reported was carried out efficiently.

The Prime Minister also observed that coordination among state institutions responsible for intervening in cases of child abuse is not at satisfactory level and that the existing mechanism had failed to respond appropriately to the affected child. 

As a result, a three-member committee, chaired by Consultant Paediatrician Dr. Asvini Fernando, has been appointed to observe and recommend reforms to improve the existing system.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Heated exchanges in Sri Lanka's Parliament over death of Grade 10 student in Kotahena

Heated exchanges in Sri Lanka's Parliament over death of Grade 10 student in Kotahena

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after historic election as Pope Francis' successor (English)

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after historic election as Pope Francis' successor (English)

Teacher accused of molesting Kotahena schoolgirl sent on compulsory leave (English)

Teacher accused of molesting Kotahena schoolgirl sent on compulsory leave (English)

Second phase of auctioning Presidential Secretariat's luxury vehicles commences (English)

Second phase of auctioning Presidential Secretariat's luxury vehicles commences (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Prevost of US announced as new leader of Catholic Church