PM instructs police to carry out a swift probe into death of Kotahena schoolgirl

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has instructed the Police to carry out a formal and swift investigation into the incident involving the schoolgirl who took her own life in Kotahena recently, allegedly after being sexually assaulted by a school teacher.

Instructions were given during a meeting held today (10) at the Office of the Prime Minister, chaired by Prime Minister Amarasuriya.

The parents of the child and the police teams investigating the incident also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that investigations into incidents that occurred within the school premises and at a private tuition class should be conducted impartially, accurately, and urgently.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister stated that the Ministry of Education is conducting an internal inquiry to determine whether the response process at the time the incident was reported was carried out efficiently.

The Prime Minister also observed that coordination among state institutions responsible for intervening in cases of child abuse is not at satisfactory level and that the existing mechanism had failed to respond appropriately to the affected child.

As a result, a three-member committee, chaired by Consultant Paediatrician Dr. Asvini Fernando, has been appointed to observe and recommend reforms to improve the existing system.