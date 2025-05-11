Five dead, 37 injured after bus plunged down a precipice in Gerandi Ella

Five persons have died when a bus veered off the road and toppled down a precipice early this morning (11) in Gerandi Ella in Ramboda along the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road, Police said.

At least 37 individuals have also been injured in the accident, Police added.

It has been reported that the bus involved in the accident belongs to the Sri Lanka Transport Board and was operating from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya.