Death toll in Gerandi Ella bus accident climbs to eight

The death toll in the accident at Gerandi Ella in Ramboda this morning (11) when a bus veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road has increased to eight, Police said.

Five males and three females are among the dead, Police added.

At least 37 others injured in the accident have been admitted to the Nuwara Eliya and Kotmale hospitals.

The identities of those died in the accident have not been ascertained thus far.

It has been reported that the bus involved in the accident belongs to the Sri Lanka Transport Board and was operating from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya.