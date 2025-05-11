Evening showers expected in several areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern and Northern provinces and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 1.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says.

In its latest forecast, the department stated that fairly heavy falls above 50mm are likely at some places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

A few showers may occur in the Western province and in the Puttalam, Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts in the morning.

Thus, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Uva provinces during the morning, according to the Met Department.