World Mothers Day celebrated today

May 11, 2025   10:14 am

The World Mother’s Day is being observed today in Sri Lanka and across the world.

It is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May in many countries.

The modern version of Mother’s Day finds its roots in early 20th-century America.

It was championed by Anna Jarvis, who held the first official celebration in 1908 in West Virginia to honor her late mother and recognize the sacrifices that mothers make for their children.

Inspired by her efforts, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday of May as Mother’s Day in 1914.

