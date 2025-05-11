Special open visits allowed for prison inmates for Vesak

Special open visits allowed for prison inmates for Vesak

May 11, 2025   10:47 am

The Department of Prisons has announced a special arrangement permitting open visits for inmates in view of Vesak Poya Day.
 
This opportunity will be available on May 12 and 13, the Department of Prisons announced.
 
The Department added that arrangements will be made to provide each inmate with a food parcel, a packet of sweets and a personal hygiene kit brought by the inmate’s relatives.
 
These visits will be permitted across all prisons in the country, by adhering to necessary health guidelines.

 

