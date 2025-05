Popular actress Semini Iddamalgoda has been arrested by the Welikada Police.

She has been arrested over seven pending warrants issued in relation to financial frauds, Police said.

Warrants have been issued by courts in Tangalle, Matara and Colombo.

Actress Semini Iddamalgoda who was arrested last evening (10) is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate today.