Four arrested at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 60mn

Four individuals have been apprehended by Sri Lanka Customs officers along with a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes valued at Rs. 60 million.

This is the largest cigarette seizure in recent history, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

The arrested men, aged between 25 and 30, are residents of Wellampitiya, Dematagoda, Bambalapitiya, and Koswatta. They had arrived at the Katunayake International Airport from Dubai.

Although the suspects had attempted to leave the airport separately in an organized manner, Customs officers have managed to foil their efforts. Upon inspection of their 20 travel bags, the concealed cigarettes were discovered, Customs said.

The total value of the consignment is Rs. 60 million.