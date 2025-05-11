Four arrested at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 60mn

Four arrested at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 60mn

May 11, 2025   11:21 am

Four individuals have been apprehended by Sri Lanka Customs officers along with a consignment of foreign-manufactured cigarettes valued at Rs. 60 million.

This is the largest cigarette seizure in recent history, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

The arrested men, aged between 25 and 30, are residents of Wellampitiya, Dematagoda, Bambalapitiya, and Koswatta. They had arrived at the Katunayake International Airport from Dubai.

Although the suspects had attempted to leave the airport separately in an organized manner, Customs officers have managed to foil their efforts. Upon inspection of their 20 travel bags, the concealed cigarettes were discovered, Customs said.

The total value of the consignment is Rs. 60 million.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's National Vesak Week commences today (English)

Sri Lanka's National Vesak Week commences today (English)

APAC vulnerable to U.S. tariff risks due to trade openness  Fitch (English)

APAC vulnerable to U.S. tariff risks due to trade openness  Fitch (English)

Air Force, Navy commences efforts to recover helicopter that crashed into Maduru Oya Reservoir (English)

Air Force, Navy commences efforts to recover helicopter that crashed into Maduru Oya Reservoir (English)

PM instructs police to carry out a swift probe into death of Kotahena schoolgirl (English)

PM instructs police to carry out a swift probe into death of Kotahena schoolgirl (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Heated exchanges in Sri Lanka's Parliament over death of Grade 10 student in Kotahena

Heated exchanges in Sri Lanka's Parliament over death of Grade 10 student in Kotahena

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after historic election as Pope Francis' successor (English)

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after historic election as Pope Francis' successor (English)