Over 30,000 tourists arrive in first week of May

May 11, 2025   12:56 pm

The number of tourists who arrived in the country in the first week of May stood at 33,910, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has announced.
 
According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 10,620 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 31.3%. Furthermore, 2,676 persons from the United Kingdom, 2,445 from China, 1,573 from France and 1,538 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of May.
 
The number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 930,794 with the release of the latest figures for May. Among them, 167,679 individuals are from India, 108,340 from Russia and 89,729 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.
 
A total of 174,608 foreign nationals visited the country in April which was an increase of 17.3% in comparison to data from April 2024.

