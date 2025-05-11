Govt. to pay Rs. 1 million each to families of victims of Gerandi Ella accident

The government has decided to pay a compensation of Rs. 1 million to families of each individual who died in this morning’s bus accident in Gerandi Ella.

The decision has been confirmed by Deputy Minister of Transport Dr. Prasanna Gunasena.

Police said 21 individuals are known to have died in the accident that occurred in Gerandi Ella, Ramboda this morning.

A bus plying from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road, Police said.

Around 35 others also sustained injuries in the accident.