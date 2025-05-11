Gerandi Ella bus accident: Helicopters on standby to airlift those injured to Colombo

Two Bell 412 helicopters have been kept on standby to airlift those injured in this morning’s bus accident in Gerandi Ella to Colombo, the Ministry of Defence said.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has positioned two helicopters at the Ratmalana Airport for the operation.

This is in response to a directive of the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence,

A total of 21 individuals are known to have died in the accident that occurred this morning.

A bus plying from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road.

Around 35 others have sustained injuries in the accident.

The injured have been admitted to the Kotmale and Nuwara Eliya hospitals.