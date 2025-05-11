President offers condolences to families of victims of Gerandi Ella accident

May 11, 2025   01:52 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended his condolences to families of those who died in the bus accident that occurred in Gerandi Ella, Kotmale this morning (11). 

President Dissanayake has issued instructions to security forces and health workers to prepare all relevant hospitals to treat those who are injured in the accident, the statement from the President’s Media Division said. 

The President has stated that the government is deeply concerned about the increasing number of road accidents occurring daily in the country, and is currently working diligently to formulate a program to prevent such accidents.

The Head of State said the government is of the view that these accidents can be significantly reduced by enforcing existing laws as well as improving the attitudes of drivers. 

A project has already been planned under the “Clean Sri Lanka” program for this purpose, the PMD added further. 

Police said 21 individuals are known to have died in the accident that occurred in Gerandi Ella, Ramboda this morning.

A bus plying from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road.

Around 35 others also sustained injuries in the accident, according to Police.

