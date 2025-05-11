Over 19,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far this year

A total of 19,215 dengue cases have been reported in the country so far this year, the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) has confirmed.

According to the NDCU, 4,936 cases have been reported in January, 3,665 in February, 3,770 in March, and 5,175 cases of dengue have been reported in April. Furthermore, in the first 10 days of May, 1,669 dengue cases have been confirmed.

Additionally, the NDCU stated that 10 districts have been identified as high-risk dengue zones.

Most cases of dengue have been reported from the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kandy, Matale, Galle and Matara districts this year, the NDCU added.

Meanwhile, health authorities have urged the general public to destroy all mosquito breeding sites on their properties.