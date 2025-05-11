Asanga Abeyagoonasekera becomes first Sri Lankan appointed to Millennium Project Board

Asanga Abeyagoonasekera becomes first Sri Lankan appointed to Millennium Project Board

May 11, 2025   03:14 pm

The Millennium Project, a leading global think tank on future studies and foresight, has appointed Asanga Abeyagoonasekera to its Board of Directors as an Ex-officio member—marking the first time a Sri Lankan has joined the board. The appointment recognizes his outstanding contributions to the South Asia network of the institute.

Abeyagoonasekera, joined the Millennium Project in 2022 as a Senior Fellow. He currently serves as Executive Director of the South Asia Foresight Network (SAFN), a dedicated platform advancing strategic foresight and regional collaboration in South Asia.

He previously held senior leadership roles as the Director General of the Institute of National Security Studies (INSS) under Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence and as Executive Director of the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies (LKI).

Founded in 1996 under the American Council for the United Nations University, the Millennium Project operates as an independent non-profit with 72 global Nodes. The organization’s recent research on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Governance and the State of the Future 20.0 continues to shape global policy discussions and foresight methodologies, the South Asia Foresight Network said in a statement.

