Actress Semini Iddamalgoda granted bail

Actress Semini Iddamalgoda granted bail

May 11, 2025   04:10 pm

Popular actress Semini Iddamalgoda, who was arrested by the Welikada Police last evening (10), has been granted bail.

She was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Ilangasinghe and was ordered to be released on bail.

During the hearing, Police informed court that the suspect had been operating a private security firm and had failed to make several payments, including Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, for which seven arrest warrants had been issued against her.

According to Police, four of the warrants were issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, two by the Matara Magistrate’s Court, and one by the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court.

Attorneys appearing on behalf of the suspect informed court that their client is a well-known actress and she had no intention of evading court proceedings.

They further explained that in relation to some of the cases, relevant payments have already been settled by their client and that those cases have been withdrawn by the Department of Labour.

After considering the facts presented, Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Ilangasinghe ordered the release of the suspect on surety bail amounting to Rs. 100,000 for each warrant.

Accordingly, the magistrate ordered the suspect to submit reports of the payments made in relation to the four cases presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on May 19.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's National Vesak Week commences today (English)

Sri Lanka's National Vesak Week commences today (English)

APAC vulnerable to U.S. tariff risks due to trade openness  Fitch (English)

APAC vulnerable to U.S. tariff risks due to trade openness  Fitch (English)

Air Force, Navy commences efforts to recover helicopter that crashed into Maduru Oya Reservoir (English)

Air Force, Navy commences efforts to recover helicopter that crashed into Maduru Oya Reservoir (English)

PM instructs police to carry out a swift probe into death of Kotahena schoolgirl (English)

PM instructs police to carry out a swift probe into death of Kotahena schoolgirl (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Heated exchanges in Sri Lanka's Parliament over death of Grade 10 student in Kotahena

Heated exchanges in Sri Lanka's Parliament over death of Grade 10 student in Kotahena

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after historic election as Pope Francis' successor (English)

Pope Leo XIV celebrates first Mass after historic election as Pope Francis' successor (English)