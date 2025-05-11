Actress Semini Iddamalgoda granted bail

Popular actress Semini Iddamalgoda, who was arrested by the Welikada Police last evening (10), has been granted bail.

She was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Ilangasinghe and was ordered to be released on bail.

During the hearing, Police informed court that the suspect had been operating a private security firm and had failed to make several payments, including Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, for which seven arrest warrants had been issued against her.

According to Police, four of the warrants were issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, two by the Matara Magistrate’s Court, and one by the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court.

Attorneys appearing on behalf of the suspect informed court that their client is a well-known actress and she had no intention of evading court proceedings.

They further explained that in relation to some of the cases, relevant payments have already been settled by their client and that those cases have been withdrawn by the Department of Labour.

After considering the facts presented, Colombo Additional Magistrate Bandara Ilangasinghe ordered the release of the suspect on surety bail amounting to Rs. 100,000 for each warrant.

Accordingly, the magistrate ordered the suspect to submit reports of the payments made in relation to the four cases presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on May 19.