What caused the Gerandi Ella bus accident?

May 11, 2025   05:17 pm

Investigations are underway to determine whether the cause of the bus accident that occurred at Gerandi Ella in Kotmale this morning (11) was due to the driver’s negligence or due a technical defect in the bus, Police Media Spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddhika Manatunga, said. 

The Kotmale Police is conducting further investigations into the accident, the Police Media Spokesman added.

It has been reported that the death toll from the accident has increased to 21.

A total of 16 men and 5 women are among the dead, according to Police. 

SSP Buddhika Manatunga further stated that over 35 people were injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

A bus veered off the road and toppled down a precipice early this morning in Gerandi Ella in Ramboda along the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road.

The bus involved in the accident belongs to the Sri Lanka Transport Board and was reportedly operating from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya.

