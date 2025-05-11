President Dissanayake welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

May 11, 2025   09:44 pm

The President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, issued a statement today (11) welcoming the ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan and reaffirmed the country’s unwavering support for continued dialogue.

He stated that an immediate ceasefire is not just an urgent need to spare innocent lives on both sides; it is also a necessary first step in achieving lasting peace and regional stability.

He said the leaders of India and Pakistan must be commended for replacing guns with words before a conflagration broke out. “This willingness to compromise demonstrates their wisdom and statesmanship,” the president said. 

President Dissanayake stressed that as a neighbour and friend of India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka hopes that this ceasefire leads to the peaceful resolution of longstanding issues through constructive engagement. 

“Sri Lanka reaffirms its unwavering support for continued dialogue and expresses its readiness to make whatever contribution necessary to achieve regional peace in our time,” he said.

