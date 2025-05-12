Showery conditions to enhance in south-western part of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showery condition is expected to be enhanced in the Southwestern part of the country up to some extent from today (12) evening.

In its latest forecast, the department said that several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces after 1.00 p.m., it added.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.