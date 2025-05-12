In his Vesak Day message, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called on the public to build a prosperous nation rooted in selflessness, equality and social justice, fulfilling the aspirations of the people for a “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life.”

“Let us unite with determination and diligence to achieve this noble vision,” he said.

He further emphasized that the teachings of the Buddha are not merely religious but a path to inner development, guiding humanity toward moral and intellectual growth.

The President highlighted that Buddhist philosophy offers profound insights into good governance, noting that when a nation’s leader governs with justice and virtue, the people prosper in peace.

President’s Vesak Message 2025:

“The Vesak Full Moon Poya Day, which marks the Birth, Enlightenment and Parinirvana of the Lord Buddha, is a day of profound significance for Buddhists worldwide. It was on such a sacred Vesak Day that the Buddha, having fulfilled the Perfections (Pāramitās), vanquished the forces of Māra, cultivated wisdom through the Middle Path, realised the Four Noble Truths and eradicated all defilements to attain Supreme Enlightenment (Sammā Sambuddha).

Throughout countless lifetimes, the Buddha endured suffering, perfected virtues and ultimately discovered the Dhamma, a timeless truth for the spiritual well-being of all beings. His core teaching was not merely religious but a path to inner development, guiding humanity towards moral and intellectual growth.

The Buddhist philosophy also provides profound insights into good governance. As the Buddha taught:

“Sabbam rāṭṭhaṁ sukhaṁ seti – Rājā ce hoti dhammiko” (The whole country thrives in happiness – if its ruler is righteous.)

This underscores that when a nation’s leader governs with justice and virtue, the people prosper in peace.

Inspired by the Buddha’s teachings, we must strive to build a prosperous nation rooted in selflessness, equality and social justice, fulfilling the aspirations of our people for a “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life.” Let us unite with determination and diligence to achieve this noble vision.

Moreover, the Buddha’s message of peace remains ever-relevant. In a world torn by conflict and division, we must embrace the Four Brahmavihāras, Loving-kindness (Mettā), Compassion (Karunā), Altruistic Joy (Muditā) and Equanimity (Upekkhā), to foster global harmony.

May this auspicious Vesak Festival illuminate all hearts with the light of Dhamma!”