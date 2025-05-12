Sri Pada Pilgrimage season draws to a close

Sri Pada Pilgrimage season draws to a close

May 12, 2025   08:45 am

The Sri Pada Pilgrimage season which commenced on the Unduwap Full Moon Poya Day on December 14, 2024 will officially conclude following religious observances.

The annual Sri Pada Pilgrimage season officially commenced in December, with the transfer of the Relics casket, “Sadhatuka Karaduwa”, “Samandeva Prathimawa”, and other sacred ornaments from the historic Sri Pada Temple in Galpotthawala, Pelmadulla, to the Sri Pada Uda Maluwa.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees joined in the pilgrimage during the past five months.

