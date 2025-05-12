Vesak season a time to heal hearts and minds of humanity - PM Harini

Vesak season a time to heal hearts and minds of humanity - PM Harini

May 12, 2025   08:53 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized that in Sri Lanka, where people of diverse ethnicities and religions coexist in harmony, the collective celebration of a major religious festival such as Vesak stands as a powerful testament to that unity.

In her Vesak Day message, the Prime Minister noted since ancient times, the lives of the Sri Lankan people have been deeply rooted by the teaching of the Lord Buddha and this is a greater inheritance we have received through the Dhamma.

She highlighted that this year’s Vesak Day celebration marks the first to be celebrated under the current government, which was established with the vision of “A Prosperous Country, a Beautiful Life.”

The Premier said she believes that this Vesak season is particularly a time to heal the hearts and minds of humanity, “especially as our nation embarks on a path of meaningful transformation.”

Prime Minister’s Vesak Message 2025:
 
“It is an honor to extend my Vesak day message to all citizens of the nation during this sacred period in which the Buddhist community across Sri Lanka come together to pay homage to the Lord Buddha, upholding both material and spiritual offerings and commemorating the threefold sacred events of the Lord Buddha’s life.

Since ancient times, the lives of the Sri Lankan people have been deeply rooted by the teaching of the Lord Buddha and this is a greater inheritance we have received through the Dhamma. In our country, where people of diverse ethnicities and religions coexist in harmony, the collective celebration of a major religious festival such as Vesak stands as a powerful testament to that unity.

This year’s Vesak day celebration marks the first to be celebrated under the current government, which was established with the vision of “A Prosperous Country, a Beautiful Life.” I believe that this Vesak season is a particularly a time to heal the hearts and minds of humanity, especially as our nation embarks on a path of meaningful transformation. Through this message, I take this opportunity to invite all of the citizens to unite in mind and spirit, bound together by mutual respect and compassion.

I join all Sri Lankans in praying that the flames of war burning in various parts of the world at this moment may be extinguished, and that all people across the globe may be blessed with lives of happiness and peace.

May all of you have a blessed Vesak!”

