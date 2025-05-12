A total of 8,742 ‘Dansal’ have been registered across the island, in line with the Vesak Day celebrations, the Public Health Inspectors’ Union has confirmed.

According to PHI Union Chairman Upul Rohana, the highest number of ‘Dansal’ is registered in the Western Province, specifically within the Colombo Municipal Council area.

Meanwhile, Upul Rohana requested organizers of Dansal to minimize the use of polythene and plastic during the distribution of food.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made to hold the largest ‘Dansala’ in Sri Lanka, organized once again by TV Derana for Vesak Poya, at Independence Square in Colombo 7.

The Professional Chefs’ Association of Sri Lanka and the Colombo Municipal Council have partnered with TV Derana for the event.

The ‘Rice Dansala’, which will run continuously for 24 hours, is scheduled to begin today (12) at 7:00 p.m. and continue uninterrupted until 7:00 p.m. tomorrow (13).

Meanwhile, in line with the Vesak festival, large pandals (Thorana) and lanterns have been set up across the country.

The traditional pandals exhibited annually in Dematagoda, Thotalanga, Pettah, and the Nawaloka pandal in Peliyagoda are also being set up for display this year as well.

In addition to Colombo, several pandals and large lanterns have also been set up in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police has announced the implementation of a special traffic plan in Colombo from today (12) in line with the 2025 Vesak Festival.

Accordingly, the Bauddhaloka Vesak Zone, organized by the All Ceylon Buddhist Congress, will be held from today to May 14. The Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone, organized jointly by the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple and the Prime Minister’s Office, will take place from today to May 16 while another Vesak Zone is scheduled to be held in Braybrooke Place today and tomorrow.

According to a statement issued by the Police Media Division, the Bauddhaloka Vesak Zone will span from the Baseline Road near the Prison Junction, through Borella Junction, D.S. Junction, Kanatte Roundabout and Bauddhaloka Mawatha up to the Bambalapitiya Junction.

The Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone will cover areas from the Kompanya Veediya Police Roundabout, Kumaratunga Munidasa Mawatha, Kompanya Veediya Junction, James Pieris Mawatha, Pittala Junction and Flower Road up to the Prime Minister’s Office. It also includes surrounding areas such as Jinarthana Mawatha, Navam Mawatha, and Perahera Mawatha, Police noted.

Due to a large number of visitors expected towards Galle Face Green and nearby areas, a special traffic plan will be implemented in this region, Police added.

Accordingly, vehicular movement in several areas including Colombo Fort, adjacent to Galle Face Green, Port City, and Kollupitiya Junction will be restricted to one-way traffic from 7:00 p.m.

Residents and vehicles traveling to hospitals or institutions providing essential services along these roads will be allowed access as necessary. However, container trucks and tipper lorries will not be permitted to enter these Vesak zones during the operating period.

Police said, once the traffic congestion subsides, all roads will be returned to usual two-way operation. Sri Lanka Police will implement special security measures throughout the Vesak festival period to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, the statement from the Police Media Division said.