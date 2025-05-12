Thousands of devotees flock to Bodh Gaya amid tight security

Thousands of devotees from several countries including Sri Lanka have been visiting Bodh Gaya since the early hours of today to offer prayers and pay homage at the sacred Mahabodhi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Lord Buddha’s 2569th birth anniversary.

The temple complex, regarded as the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree, witnessed long queues of pilgrims carrying flowers and chanting prayers in reverence, according to Indian media reports.

This year, the Buddha Jayanti celebrations are being held from May 11 to 13.



To ensure the smooth conduct of the three-day event and the safety of the visitors, heavy security has been deployed across Bodh Gaya. CCTV surveillance and a strong police presence have been set up to monitor every corner of the temple town.

The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been adorned with lights and flowers for the occasion.

In addition to Sri Lanka, devotees from countries such as Thailand, Japan, Myanmar, Bhutan, and India could be seen performing traditional offerings and meditating in silence, a report said.



